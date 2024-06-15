Cardinals take win streak into matchup with the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (34-34, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-37, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (6-1, 1.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -172, Cardinals +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 33-37 record overall and an 18-14 record at home. The Cubs have hit 67 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

St. Louis is 34-34 overall and 17-19 in road games. The Cardinals have a 23-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 40 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 9-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has five home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .248 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 13-for-42 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: day-to-day (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.