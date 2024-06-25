Cardinals win 4th in a row, take down Braves 4-3

A four run third inning and solid pitching from Lance Lynn led the Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Busch Stadium. It’s St. Louis’ fourth straight victory and moves them three games over the 500 mark.

RBI hits by Alec Burleson, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan gave the Cards a 3-0 lead. The fourth Cardinal run scored on a delayed double steal that allowed Nolan Gorman to score to make it 4-0.

Lance Lynn pitched into the 7th inning allowing just one run while striking out five Braves hitters. The win is Lynn’s third this season. Ryan Helsley struggled a bit in the 9th inning, allowing two runs, but kept the lead and earned his 27th straight save.

