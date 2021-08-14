Cardinals whose stock rose and fell in preseason opener

The Arizona Cardinals got their first action of the preseason Friday night and many young players got their first extended action since entering the NFL, as there was no preseason in 2020.

The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 at State Farm Stadium Friday night, thanks to two Matt Prater field goals in the final two minutes, including a 47-yard kick as time expired.

But the preseason is more about individual performances than the team results, especially for those players battling for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Below are some players whose stock rose and fell based on their performance Friday night.

Stock up: RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin was exciting. After not dressing his entire rookie season, he rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, including a 38-yard run. He also returned kicks and was on two other special teams units. It appeared he locked a roster spot for himself.

Stock down: OL Josh Miles

Miles was called the team's most improved lineman by offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler a week ago. He struggled against the Cowboys' edge rushers, raising questions as to whether he can be counted on to be the backup left tackle.

Stock up: WR Rondale Moore

Moore has been impressive in training camp. He only had 39 total yards on two rushes and three receptions on Friday, but they were an exciting 39 yards. It looked like he could make a real impact as a rookie and his game-changing speed might really open things up for the offense.

Stock up: WR Greg Dortch

Dortch, recently signed to the team, handled punt returns on Friday. He was exciting. He had a 16-yard return and looked like he could break one off. The Cardinals have not had a dynamic returner in years.

Stock down: WR JoJo Ward

Ward had two receptions for 12 yards, but he had a critical drop on third down late in the game when he was by himself. the 2020 practice squader was know for his speed and big plays. He showed none of that Friday.

Stock up: CB Marco Wilson

The team is already excited about his potential and he has gotten some first-team reps in camp because of injuries. His athleticism was on display in coverage as he closed on balls. He broke up two passes and added four tackles. He is a lock for the roster and won't likely get playing time while Byron Murphy, Robert Alford and Malcolm Butler are healthy, but his play really is a boost of confidence for the depth behind them.

