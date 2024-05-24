Cardinals were down a pair of coaches to start OTAs

The Arizona Cardinals had great player participation during the first week of voluntary OTAs. However, they were missing a couple of coaches to start the week.

Defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc is out with an injury. “He had to have quad surgery and then a week later an Achille surgery,” head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters to start the week.

LeBlanc injured it playing catch with his kids.

Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork was also absent. However, that was not injury absence or even a personal issue.

He was invited to the league’s coach accelerator program that invited promising minority assistants to get together and meet at the spring league meeting in Nashville.

Receivers coach and passing game coordinator Drew Terrell was part of it last year. This year, Woolfork was one of the 27 participants.

The Cardinals got a lot of work in during the first week. Woolfork will be back next week. Hopefully, LeBlanc is back on his feet and able to coach soon.

