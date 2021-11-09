Cardinals’ Week 9 offensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 Sunday afternoon. The offense was on the field for 70 snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below, we go through the numbers for each individual and position group, giving our takeaways as well.

Quarterback

Streveler had his first two snaps of the season. McCoy played the rest of the game. If McCoy has to start again against the Panthers this week, expect a package for Streveler again.

Running back

Edmonds sprained his ankle after only one play. There were 72 total running back snaps, which means there were two when two were on the field.

Wide receivers

This was the Kirk, Moore and Wesley show. They played a ton and had the production.

Isabella and Dortch barely saw the field and did not get targeted.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 56; Darrell Daniels, 32; David Wells, 1

This was mostly the Zach Ertz show. Wells got hurt on his one play.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 70; Rodney Hudson, 70; Kelvin Beachum, 70; Sean Harlow, 61; Max Garcia, 37; Josh Jones, 33; Justin Pugh, 9

Pugh didn’t last long, suffering a calf injury. Garcia lasted the first half before his Achilles injury flared up. That is why Jones came in. Garcia had replaced him in the starting lineup.

