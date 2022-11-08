Cardinals’ Week 9 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Seahawks

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the defense was on the field for 73 snaps. Only one player was on the field for every snap.

How was the playing time split up?

Below, we have the individual snap counts for everyone, split up by position group. Let’s see what we can take away from the numbers.

Defensive line

Zach Allen, 56; J.J. Watt, 56; Leki Fotu, 37; Jonathan Ledbetter, 24; Michael Dogbe, 13; Manny Jones, 2

Jones got limited action and it appears that Allen and Watt are always on the field together.

Outside linebacker

Markus Golden, 48; Victor Dimukeje, 25; Myjai Sanders, 21; Cameron Thomas, 17; Jesse Luketa, 10

After Dimukeje got the start the last two weeks, Golden returned to the starting, although he maintained the greater snap count over Dimukeje.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins, 71; Isaiah Simmons, 59; Ben Niemann, 34; Tanner Vallejo, 27; Zeke Turner, 3

Collins was out for a couple of plays for the first time in weeks. Turner came in for goalline defense a couple of times.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 73; Marco Wilson, 61; Antonio Hamilton, 19; Trayvon Mullen, 2

Murphy was the only player to be on the field for every snap. The safeties came off in a goalline situation to have 10 in the box plus Murphy as the only defensive back.

Safety

Budda Baker, 72; Jalen Thompson, 72

The only time they came off the field was for a goalline defense with only one defensive back on the field.

Baker apparently played the entire game with a bad ankle.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire