Cardinals’ Week 9 defensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday. In the game, the Arizona defense was on the field for 59 snaps.

Let’s look at the snap counts for each player in each position group below, as well as what the numbers meant.

Defensive line

Allen has taken the J.J. Watt role. The rest play the rotational role. Phillips picked up a sack in his 20 snaps. Dogbe clearly has made an impression on the coaching staff.

Outside linebacker

Golden managed to get three sacks in only 28 snaps. Kennard has now fallen behind Gardeck in playing time.

Inside linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, 59; Jordan Hicks, 53; Tanner Vallejo, 29; Zaven Collins, 3

The big surprise was seeing Vallejo in the starting lineup over Collins. Perhaps it was his injury or perhaps they feel Vallejo is playing and practicing better.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 59; Marco Wilson, 59; Robert Alford, 29

This rotation is what we expect to see.

Safety

Budda Baker, 58; Jalen Thompson, 45; Deionte Thompson, 7

Baker came out for one play after a big hit. He was fine. I don’t recall when Deionte Thompson came in.

