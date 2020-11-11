Cardinals Week 9 defensive snap counts and observations

In their 34-31 Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Arizona Cardinals played 61 defensive snaps. How was that playing time divided up and what could it mean? Below we give the numbers for each position group and player, and discuss what significance there was.





Defensive line





Phillips was quite limited on Sunday and that was probably by design, as he was questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. Mauro got his first action with the Cardinals and was productive, picking up a sack. He was describe by defensive Vance Joseph last week as an older Zach Allen.

Linebackers





This week, we mix the inside and outside backers together. The roles were a little less clear because of Simmons. He played a season-high 32 snaps and most were at outside linebacker. Hicks and Campbell never left the field. Simmons basically played some of what Devon Kennard normally plays. Golden played mostly in passing downs but Gardeck's snaps indicate the Cardinals were not able to go with their 0-6-5 packages much on Sunday.

Cornerbacks





Patrick Peterson, 59; Jace Whittaker, 48; De'Vante Bausby, 16; Kevin Peterson, 15

The Cardinals were without Byron Murphy and Dre Kirkpatrick, so their depth was tested. K.P. would have played every down that Pat was on the field but left with a concussion. The surprise was Whittaker, who came up from the practice squad to play in the slot. However, once K.P. left the game, he was the No. 2 corner, sliding inside in nickel downs so Bausby could play outside. It was a rough day for the cornerbacks on Sunday.

