Cardinals’ Week 8 offensive snaps counts, observations vs. Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals lost 31-24 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and the offense was on the field for 77 snaps, 12 more than the Ravens were on the field for.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below are the individual snap counts for every player who got into the game on offense, grouped by position.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Quarterback

Josh Dobb, 77

Four the eight straight game, Dobbs played every offensive snap. It might be his last snaps as he has been benched.

Running back

Ingram played a lot late in the game. We will have to see if he is limited by an injury.

Wide receiver

Brown again played almost every snap. Wilson left the game late to go to the locker room.

Tight end

McBride got a ton of playing time. He has become a featured part of the offense.

Offensive line

Colon came out after only two snaps and Daley replaced him.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire