Cardinals’ Week 8 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Vikings

In their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals played 78 offensive snaps. Seven players played every snap in the game.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below we have the individual snap counts for each player who made an appearance on offense, as well as any observations we have for the numbers.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 78

Murray again played every snap, although he did not take every snap, as Eno Benjamin did have one run off a direct snap.

Running back

Eno Benjamin, 58; Darrel Williams, 21

Rookie Keaontay Ingram did not play on offense with the return of Williams to the lineup. There was one play with both Benjamin and Williams on the field.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, 78; Rondale Moore, 77; A.J. Green, 37; Greg Dortch, 20; Robbie Anderson, 7

It is a surprise to see Green play so much after getting zero snaps in Week 7. Basically, Hopkins and Moore never leave the field and then the Cardinals attempt to mix and match the other three.

Anderson’s role decreased, although he was targeted three times in those seven snaps.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 69; Trey McBride, 20; Stephen Anderson, 3

As has been the trend all season, Ertz rarely comes off the field and McBride has a specific role. He struggled again, picking up two consecutive holding penalties in one possession in the second half.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, 78; Cody Ford, 78; Billy Price, 78; Will Hernandez, 78; Kelvin Beachum, 78

In a nice change, no one got hurt so none of the linemen ever had to come out of the game.

