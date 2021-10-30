Cardinals’ Week 8 offensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals already played this week, suffering a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The offense was on the field for 59 snaps.

how was the playing time divided up? We go over each individual player and position group below and give observations and takeaways from the playing time.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 59

Murray was on the field for every play, although he did not take every snap. Chase Edmonds’ 11-yard touchdown run was on a direct snap to him. Murray lined up in the slot on the play.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, 35; James Conner, 22

You will notice their snaps do not equal the number of snaps the offense had. There were at least two plays when they had four receivers and a tight end on the field. They also had at least one play with both backs on the field.

Wide receiver

A.J. Green, 56; Christian Kirk, 46; Rondale Moore, 36; Antoine Wesley, 31; DeAndre Hopkins, 15

You never want to see snaps like that, where Hopkins gets the fewest of the group. Wesley previously had only a few snaps per game.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 43; Demetrius Harris, 10; Darrell Daniels, 1

Daniels, who was limited during the week with a hamstring issue, was back to his No. 3 TE role. This is how I would expect playing time to look moving forward.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 59; Justin Pugh, 59; Sean Harlow, 59; Josh Jones, 59; Kelvin Beachum, 59

Interesting note. Harlow’s 59 snaps on Thursday were more than the number of career snaps on he has played his entire career.

He had played 53 snaps before Week 8 this season and one snaps in 2019 for thr Falcons.

