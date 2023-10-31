Cardinals’ Week 8 defensive snaps counts, observations vs. Ravens

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the defense was on the field for 65 total snaps.

Two players did not come off the field.

How was the playing time divided up? Below we go over the individual snap count for every player who got into the game, grouped by position.

Defensive line

It would appear that the Cardinals have found a groove with Ledbetter playing more than the others and then the rest getting fairly even snaps.

Outside linebacker

Collins continues to play the most. Ojulari is increasing in his role.

Inside linebacker

Kyzir White, 65; Josh Woods, 45

The Cardinals have two nickel packages. One is a standard personnel with a defensive lineman coming off the field. They also have one where they keep a five-man front and take Woods off the field.

Cornerback

Williams played in the slot again, allowing Jalen Thompson to stay at safety. Thomas got playing time in place of both Wilson and Hamilton to get him some reps.

Safety

Budda Baker, 65; Jalen Thompson, 64; Andre Chachere, 3; Joey Blount, 1

This is what you would expect to see. I don’t recall seeing Thompson come off the field.

