Cardinals’ Week 8 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Vikings

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 34-26 loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, they played 71 defensive snaps. How was the playing time divided up?

Below, we go over the individual snap counts for each player that appeared in the game on defense, together with their position.

We also discuss anything we can take away from the playing time.

Defensive line

Zach Allen, 55; J.J. Watt, 55; Leki Fotu, 32; Jonathan Ledbetter, 19; Antwaun Woods, 13; Michael Dogbe, 3

Fotu’s role increased with the injury to Rashard Lawrence. It is interesting to see that Ledbetter apparently has passed Dogbe in terms of the depth chart and playing time.

Outside linebacker

Markus Golden, 59; Victor Dimukeje, 33; Cameron Thomas, 13; Myjai Sanders, 11; Jesse Luketa, 3

Dimukeje actually got the start for the second week in a row over Golden, but Golden played much more. Thomas, Sanders and Luketa — all rookies — continue to have a small role on the defense.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins, 71; Isaiah Simmons, 57; Ben Niemann, 41; Tanner Vallejo, 14; Zeke Turner, 3

Collins is the only one to not leave the field, and that has been the case for many games now. Niemann continues to have a solid role, presumably playing where Nick Vigil would if he weren’t injured.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 71; Marco Wilson, 69; Antonio Hamilton, 16

Hamilton’s role continues to be smaller than Wilson’s. Wilson only came off the field for a couple of snaps.

Safety

Budda Baker, 71; Jalen Thompson, 71; Chris Banjo, 1

Banjo’s one snap came when the Cardinals used three safeties on the field, something they have done a few plays for a few weeks.

