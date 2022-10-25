Cardinals’ Week 7 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals played 66 offensive snaps last Thursday in their 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. How was their playing time divided up?

Let’s take a look at the individual snap counts for everyone who played, separated by position group, and see if there is anything to take away from the numbers.

Quarterback

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Kyler Murray, 66

Murray has not been out of a game on offense since Trace McSorley finished the game in Week 1.

Running back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eno Benjamin, 48; Keaontay Ingram, 20; Corey Clement, 1

Ingram saw more playing time than his debut. The Cardinals even had a pair of snaps with both players on the field. Clement’s snap likely was on the final kneeldown to end the game.

Wide receiver

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

DeAndre Hopkins, 61; Rondale Moore, 59; Greg Dortch, 35; Robby Anderson, 12

The notable absence is A.J. Green, who was active but didn’t log a single snap. It was the first time in his career that he did not play at all while active for a game.

Hopkins did not need a limit to his plays. Dortch saw more time than in the previous weeks since Moore returns and Anderson got a little bit of work.

Tight end

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz, 53; Trey McBride, 34; Stephen Anderson, 9

McBride is getting more work, although his usage in the passing game is not.

Offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Price, 66; Will Hernandez, 66; Kelvin Beachum, 66; D.J. Humphries, 62; Cody Ford, 53; Max Garcia, 13; Josh Jones, 5

It was a good thing Ford was activated because Garcia exited with a shoulder injury. Price got his first action of the season, replacing Sean Harlow as the starter in place of Rodney Hudson. Jones saw four snaps at the end when Humphries came out to rest his back. Jones also had one snap as a tackle eligible.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire