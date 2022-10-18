Cardinals’ Week 6 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals played 71 offensive snaps on Sunday in their 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Who played?

Let’s take a look at the individual snap counts for the Cardinals, grouped by position.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 71

Murray again played every snap. Colt McCoy was active for the first time on Sunday.

Running back

Eno Benjamin, 62; Keaontay Ingram, 9

The Cardinals did not appear to have had any plays with two running backs on the field. Ingram simply gave Benjamin a breather.

Wide receiver

Rondale Moore, 70; Marquise Brown, 68; A.J. Green, 49; Javon Wims, 5; Greg Dortch, 4

Dortch’s playing time has dwindled with Moore’s return. Even practice squad elevation Javon Wims had more playing time.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 68; Trey McBride, 20

Ertz continues to play almost every snap and, this week, Stephen Anderson did not get any playing time on offense.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 71; Sean Harlow, 71; Will Hernandez, 71; Kelvin Beachum, 71; Max Garcia, 49; Justin Pugh, 22

Pugh might have played the last snaps of his career. He is done for the season and might be done with his career.

Garcia is likely the starter on Thursday.

