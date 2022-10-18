Cardinals’ Week 6 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Seahawks

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, they played 68 defensive snaps.

Who played?

Let’s look at the individual snap counts for each player who got on the field defensively, grouped by position, and see what we can take away from the numbers.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Defensive line

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Zach Allen, 57; J.J. Watt, 53; Rashard Lawrence, 27; Leki Fotu, 18; Jonathan Ledbetter, 15; Michael Dogbe, 13

It was good to get Lawrence back on the field. Allen continues to play a lot and Watt’s usage is higher than the original plan when he was signed last year.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Markus Golden, 55; Victor Dimukeje, 30; Dennis Gardeck, 11; Cameron Thomas, 9; Myjai Sanders, 8; Jesse Luketa, 4

With Thomas and Sanders getting their first sacks of their NFL careers, it felt like they played more than they did. Luketa’s snaps were the first of his NFL career.

Inside linebacker

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Zaven Collins, 68; Isaiah Simmons, 43; Tanner Vallejo, 22; Brian Niemann, 22; Zeke Turner, 1

With Nick Vigil on injured reserve, Vallejo’s playing time increased. Simmons’ snaps went down some.

Cornerback

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Byron Murphy, 68; Marco Wilson, 60; Antonio Hamilton, 19; Christian Matthew, 2

Hamilton saw a few more snaps than in Week 5. Matthew got playing time.

Safety

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Budda Baker, 68; Jalen Thompson, 68; Chris Banjo, 6

The Cardinals used three safeties on the field six times.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire