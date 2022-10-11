Cardinals’ Week 5 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals, in their 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, played 69 offensive snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Let’s take a look at each individual player’s snap counts grouped by position and see what we can take away from the numbers.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Kyler Murray, 69

This is going to be the norm unless he gets hurt or a game is out of hand.

Running back

Eno Benjamin, 37; James Conner, 24; Darrel Williams, 8

Both Conner and Williams got hurt. Benjamin had to fight lower leg cramps throughout the second half.

Wide receiver

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown, 67; Rondale Moore, 63; A.J. Green, 50; Andre Baccellia, 12; Greg Dortch, 2

It is interesting to see how Dortch played even less than Baccellia. With Moore playing more, he simply replaces Dortch, who has worked almost always in the slot.

Tight end

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Zach Ertz, 64; Trey McBride, 17; Stephen Anderson, 1

McBride saw less time on Sunday than in Week 4. He had more than 30 against the Panthers, but the Cardinals clearly wanted to spread the field more with receiver than go with tight ends.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

D.J. Humphries, 69; Justin Pugh, 69; Sean Harlow, 69; Will Hernandez, 69; Kelvin Beachum, 69

Nobody left the game with an injury! That’s great!

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire