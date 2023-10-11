Cardinals’ Week 5 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 on Sunday. On offense, they played 57 snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Let’s take a look at the individual snap counts of every player who appeared on offense, grouped by position.

Quarterback

Josh Dobbs, 57

For the fifth consecutive game, Dobbs played every snap of the game.

Running back

Luketa actually started the game at fullback, his only offensive snap of the game.

Demercado played a career-high in snaps. He played 47 total snaps through four games before that.

Corey Clement, active for the game, only played on special teams.

Wide receiver

Dortch got one snap again for the second straight week. The playing rotation matches the last couple of weeks.

Tight end

For the second straight week, Swaim plays a little more than McBride.

Offensive line

Colon got to fill in some for Wilkinson at left guard again.

