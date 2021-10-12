Cardinals’ Week 5 offensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the offense played 61 offensive snaps.

How were they divided up?

We go over the snap counts for each player in each position group and give our observations below.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 61

After Colt McCoy got to run out the clock in Week 4, Murray was on the field for every snap, right down to his three kneeldowns to end the game.

Running back

Chase Edmonds 37; James Conner, 29

Eno Benjamin was active for the first time in his career, but he only played special teams, getting work as a gunner on the punt team.

The snap split was fairly close, but we see they were on the field together for five snaps.

Wide receiver

The split between Kirk and Moore was much closer this week. Andy Isabella still has not taken an offensive snap this season.

Tight end

Demetrius Harris, 32; Maxx Williams, 25; Ross Travis, 9

Harris was getting more playing time because Darrell Daniels contracted COVID-19 and is in league protocols. Harris will probably be the starter until Daniels is back.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 61; Justin Pugh, 61; Josh Jones, 61; Kelvin Beachum, 61; Rodney Hudson, 38; Max Garcia, 25; Sean Harlow 1

The numbers at center show that there are two too many snaps. That is because Garcia was twice used as a tackle eligible. Harlow did that for one snap once Garcia was in the game at center.

