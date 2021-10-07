This is the Cardinals’ Week 5 depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals released their Week 5 depth chart as they get ready for the San Francisco 49ers at home. Check out what it looks like at each position below. If there is anything noteworthy, it will be mentioned.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy

Chris Streveler

Nothing has changed here.

Running back

Chase Edmonds

James Conner

Jonathan Ward

Eno Benjamin

This has also not changed all season.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Andy Isabella

Slot receiver

Nothing has changed here, either. If we were to rank them 1-6, it would go Hopkins, Green, Kirk, Moore, Wesley and Isabella.

Tight end

Maxx Williams

Demetrius Harris

Darrell Daniels

The interesting thing here is that in three of the four weeks, Daniels has played significantly more than Harris. Daniels just landed on the COVID list so Harris will play more.

Offensive line

Left tackle:

D.J. Humphries

Justin Murray

Left guard:

Justin Pugh

Sean Harlow

Center:

Rodney Hudson

Max Garcia

Right guard

Josh Jones

Max Garcia

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Justin Murray

There have been changes here, as Koda Martin was the backup left tackle but has since been released and re-signed to the practice squad.

Defensive line

Defensive end:

J.J. Watt

Michael Dogbe

Defensive tackle:

Zach Allen

Leki Fotu

Nose tackle:

Rashard Lawrence

Corey Peters

Everything is the same as always.

Outside linebacker

Right outside linebacker:

Chandler Jones

Dennis Gardeck

Kylie Fitts

Left outside linebacker:

Markus Golden

Devon Kennard

Victor Dimukeje

Nothing has changed here.

Inside linebacker

MIKE linebacker

Zaven Collins

Jordan Hicks

MO linebacker

Isaiah Simmons

Tanner Vallejo

Zeke Turner

Collins continues to be considered the starter despite Hicks being the starter and playing every snap. Collins played only four snaps last week.

Cornerback

One side:

Byron Murphy

Antonio Hamilton

Other side:

Robert Alford

Marco Wilson

Tay Gowan

Wilson is actually the starter on the field with Murphy when they only have two cornerbacks. Alford is the third, but he continues to be listed as the starter.

