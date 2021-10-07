This is the Cardinals’ Week 5 depth chart
The Arizona Cardinals released their Week 5 depth chart as they get ready for the San Francisco 49ers at home. Check out what it looks like at each position below. If there is anything noteworthy, it will be mentioned.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Colt McCoy
Chris Streveler
Nothing has changed here.
Running back
Chase Edmonds
James Conner
Jonathan Ward
Eno Benjamin
This has also not changed all season.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Andy Isabella
Slot receiver
Nothing has changed here, either. If we were to rank them 1-6, it would go Hopkins, Green, Kirk, Moore, Wesley and Isabella.
Tight end
Maxx Williams
Darrell Daniels
The interesting thing here is that in three of the four weeks, Daniels has played significantly more than Harris. Daniels just landed on the COVID list so Harris will play more.
Offensive line
Left tackle:
D.J. Humphries
Justin Murray
Left guard:
Justin Pugh
Sean Harlow
Center:
Rodney Hudson
Max Garcia
Right guard
Josh Jones
Max Garcia
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Justin Murray
There have been changes here, as Koda Martin was the backup left tackle but has since been released and re-signed to the practice squad.
Defensive line
Defensive end:
J.J. Watt
Michael Dogbe
Defensive tackle:
Zach Allen
Leki Fotu
Nose tackle:
Rashard Lawrence
Corey Peters
Everything is the same as always.
Outside linebacker
Right outside linebacker:
Chandler Jones
Dennis Gardeck
Kylie Fitts
Left outside linebacker:
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Victor Dimukeje
Nothing has changed here.
Inside linebacker
MIKE linebacker
Zaven Collins
Jordan Hicks
MO linebacker
Isaiah Simmons
Tanner Vallejo
Zeke Turner
Collins continues to be considered the starter despite Hicks being the starter and playing every snap. Collins played only four snaps last week.
Cornerback
One side:
Byron Murphy
Antonio Hamilton
Other side:
Robert Alford
Marco Wilson
Tay Gowan
Wilson is actually the starter on the field with Murphy when they only have two cornerbacks. Alford is the third, but he continues to be listed as the starter.
