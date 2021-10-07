This is the Cardinals’ Week 5 depth chart

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona Cardinals released their Week 5 depth chart as they get ready for the San Francisco 49ers at home. Check out what it looks like at each position below. If there is anything noteworthy, it will be mentioned.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Quarterback

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

  • Kyler Murray

  • Colt McCoy

  • Chris Streveler

Nothing has changed here.

Running back

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

  • Chase Edmonds

  • James Conner

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Eno Benjamin

This has also not changed all season.

Wide receiver

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

‘X’ receiver

‘Z’ receiver

  • A.J. Green

  • Andy Isabella

Slot receiver

Nothing has changed here, either. If we were to rank them 1-6, it would go Hopkins, Green, Kirk, Moore, Wesley and Isabella.

Tight end

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The interesting thing here is that in three of the four weeks, Daniels has played significantly more than Harris. Daniels just landed on the COVID list so Harris will play more.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Left tackle:

  • D.J. Humphries

  • Justin Murray

Left guard:

  • Justin Pugh

  • Sean Harlow

Center:

  • Rodney Hudson

  • Max Garcia

Right guard

  • Josh Jones

  • Max Garcia

Right tackle

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Justin Murray

There have been changes here, as Koda Martin was the backup left tackle but has since been released and re-signed to the practice squad.

Defensive line

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end:

  • J.J. Watt

  • Michael Dogbe

Defensive tackle:

  • Zach Allen

  • Leki Fotu

Nose tackle:

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Corey Peters

Everything is the same as always.

Outside linebacker

Right outside linebacker:

  • Chandler Jones

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Kylie Fitts

Left outside linebacker:

  • Markus Golden

  • Devon Kennard

  • Victor Dimukeje

Nothing has changed here.

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

MIKE linebacker

  • Zaven Collins

  • Jordan Hicks

MO linebacker

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Tanner Vallejo

  • Zeke Turner

Collins continues to be considered the starter despite Hicks being the starter and playing every snap. Collins played only four snaps last week.

Cornerback

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

One side:

  • Byron Murphy

  • Antonio Hamilton

Other side:

  • Robert Alford

  • Marco Wilson

  • Tay Gowan

Wilson is actually the starter on the field with Murphy when they only have two cornerbacks. Alford is the third, but he continues to be listed as the starter.

Hamilt

1

1

Recommended Stories