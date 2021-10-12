Cardinals’ Week 5 defensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon, the defense was on the field for 65 snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below we go over the defensive snap counts for each defensive player in each position group, and give some observations about the playing time.

Defensive line

J.J. Watt, 54; Zach Allen, 44; Corey Peters, 33; Leki Fotu, 23; Rashard Lawrence, 22

It was very interesting to see the Cardinals keep only five defensive linemen active, especially because they went with four on the field a good portion of the game. They had an eight-man front with four defensive linemen on many plays.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones, 46; Markus Golden, 33; Dennis Gardeck, 9; Devon Kennard, 8

There weren’t as many snaps for the outside linebackers because many snaps went to Isaiah Simmons.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Hicks, 65; Isaiah Simmons, 62; Zaven Collins, 34; Tanner Vallejo, 6; Zeke Turner, 2

Hicks was the only player on the field for every defensive snap. Simmons would have been, had he not come out to be evaluated for a concussion.

Vallejo played mostly at the goalline and Turner filled Simmons’ role while he was out.

Cornerback

Robert Alford, 64; Antonio Hamilton, 63; Jace Whittaker, 30

Alford and Hamilton left the field only for goalline defenses. Whittaker playing the slot was a bit of a surprise, although general manager Steve Keim suggested it on Friday. Alford had not played that much since 2018.

Safety

Budda Baker, 64; Jalen Thompson, 53

Thompson played less because he was the player who came off the field when the Cardinals went with an eight-man front.

