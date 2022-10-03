Cardinals’ Week 4 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals played 76 offensive snaps on Sunday in their 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers, their third consecutive game of 75 or more offensive snaps.

Let’s take a look at how that playing time was divided up with each player’s individual snap counts, split up by position group.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 76

As expected, Murray was on the field for every play on offense.

Running back

James Conner, 50; Darrel Williams, 16; Eno Benjamin, 11

Williams passed Benjamin in snaps for the first time, although Benjamin did have more usage with five carries and a catch,

Wide receiver

Marquise Brown, 71; Rondale Moore, 65; Greg Dortch, 27; Andy Isabella, 14; Andre Baccellia, 6

Dortch saw a sharp reduction in playing time as Moore returned, but there appears to have been an increased focus on using tight ends.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 62; Trey McBride, 32; Maxx Williams, 23; Stephen Anderson, 3

McBride had his first significant playing time of the season and Williams played a season-high 23 snaps as well.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 76; Rodney Hudson, 76; Kelvin Beachum, 76; Max Garcia, 63; Will Hernandez, 58; Sean Harlow, 18; Justin Pugh, 13

Garcia filled in after Pugh left with an elbow injury. Harlow played right guard after Hernandez was ejected.

