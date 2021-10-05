Cardinals’ Week 4 offensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the offense was on the field for 78 snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below, we go over the numbers for each player and position group and give any observations from the numbers.

Quarterback

For the first time this season, Murray did not play every snap in a game. This was a good reason. With a 17-point lead in the final minutes, the backups got to come in and run out the clock. McCoy got his first snaps as a Cardinal.

Running back

Ward’s playing time came when the Cardinals were running out the clock.

With 85 total snaps combined between Edmonds and Conner, there were nine snaps when they were both on the field, the most so far in a game this season.

Wide receiver

Hopkins again was on the field for almost every snap. Kirk played more and Moore is getting roughly the same number of snaps as he has the last couple of weeks. It looks like Wesley got one snap other than the kneeldowns at the end of the game.

Tight end

Williams continues to have a prominent role on offense. Harris continues to be the No. 3.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, 78; Justin Pugh, 78; D.J. Humphries, 76; Rodney Hudson, 76; Max Garcia, 76; Sean Harlow, 2; Eric Smith, 2; Koda Martin, 2

Before this year, Garcia played 69 snaps in two seasons. He played all but two on Sunday. He and the other starters only came out for two snaps to let the three backups come in to run the clock out.

