Cardinals’ Week 4 depth chart vs. Panthers

Jess Root
·3 min read

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers this weekend on the road. With a handful of roster moves, their depth chart entering the week is slightly different than it has been in previous weeks.

Check out what it looks like in Week 4, as the team released this week.

Quarterback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • Kyler Murray

  • Trace McSorley

It will look like this for one more week at least. Colt McCoy is eligible to come off injured reserve next week, which would likely signal the end of McSorley’s stay on the active roster.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

  • James Conner

  • Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Keaontay Ingram

Nothing has changed here. Benjamin appears to be more No. 2 than Williams, based on playing time.

Wide receiver

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

‘X’ receiver

  • Rondale Moore

  • Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

  • A.J. Green

Slot receiver

  • Marquise Brown

  • Greg Dortch

Brown has been the No. 1 ‘X’ in games. Green now is out for Week 4 so we can expect to see some changes. Isabella filled in for Green after his injury last week.

Tight end

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

  • Zach Ertz

  • Maxx Williams

  • Trey McBride

  • Stephen Anderson

Nothing has changed here.

Offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle

  • D.J. Humphries

  • Josh Jones

Left guard

  • Justin Pugh

  • Sean Harlow

Center

  • Rodney Hudson

  • Sean Harlow

  • Lecitus Smith

Right guard

  • Will Hernandez

  • Max Garcia

Right tackle

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Josh Jones

This is all the same, although when Pugh came out with an injury, it was Garcia who filled in at left guard.

Defensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE

  • J.J. Watt

  • Michael Dogbe

NT

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Leki Fotu

DT

  • Zach Allen

  • Jonathan Ledbetter

Nothing has changed here, but with Lawrence out, we will see how the nose tackle rotation works this weekend.

Outside linebacker

Strong side

  • Markus Golden

  • Devon Kennard

  • Cameron Thomas

Weak side

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Myjai Sanders

  • Jesse Luketa

Luketa was signed from the practice squad this week. Nothing else has changed.

Inside linebacker

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

MIKE

  • Zaven Collins

  • Nick Vigil

  • Ben Niemann

Mo/Star

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

The depth chart hasn’t changed all season so far, although playing time has.

Cornerback

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One side

  • Byron Murphy

  • Trayvon Mullen

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Christian Matthew

Jace Whittaker has been getting elevated from the practice squad to play. We will see if that continues. Mullen is expected to get his first defensive snaps of the season this week.

Safety

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Strong safety

  • Budda Baker

Free safety

  • Jalen Thompson

They only have two safeties on the roster now. Expect to see Chris Banjo, recently signed to the practice squad, elevated to the active roster.

Specialists

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker

  • Matt Prater

Punter/holder

  • Andy Lee

Long snapper

  • Aaron Brewer

Kick returner

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Jonathan Ward

Punt returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Rondale Moore

