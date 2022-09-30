Cardinals’ Week 4 depth chart vs. Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers this weekend on the road. With a handful of roster moves, their depth chart entering the week is slightly different than it has been in previous weeks.
Check out what it looks like in Week 4, as the team released this week.
Quarterback
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kyler Murray
Trace McSorley
It will look like this for one more week at least. Colt McCoy is eligible to come off injured reserve next week, which would likely signal the end of McSorley’s stay on the active roster.
Running back
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
James Conner
Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams
Jonathan Ward
Keaontay Ingram
Nothing has changed here. Benjamin appears to be more No. 2 than Williams, based on playing time.
Wide receiver
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
‘X’ receiver
Rondale Moore
Andy Isabella
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Slot receiver
Marquise Brown
Greg Dortch
Brown has been the No. 1 ‘X’ in games. Green now is out for Week 4 so we can expect to see some changes. Isabella filled in for Green after his injury last week.
Tight end
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Ertz
Maxx Williams
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
Nothing has changed here.
Offensive line
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Left tackle
D.J. Humphries
Josh Jones
Left guard
Justin Pugh
Sean Harlow
Center
Rodney Hudson
Sean Harlow
Lecitus Smith
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Max Garcia
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
This is all the same, although when Pugh came out with an injury, it was Garcia who filled in at left guard.
Defensive line
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DE
J.J. Watt
Michael Dogbe
NT
Rashard Lawrence
Leki Fotu
DT
Zach Allen
Jonathan Ledbetter
Nothing has changed here, but with Lawrence out, we will see how the nose tackle rotation works this weekend.
Outside linebacker
Strong side
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Cameron Thomas
Weak side
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Myjai Sanders
Jesse Luketa
Luketa was signed from the practice squad this week. Nothing else has changed.
Inside linebacker
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Nick Vigil
Ben Niemann
Mo/Star
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
The depth chart hasn’t changed all season so far, although playing time has.
Cornerback
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
One side
Byron Murphy
Trayvon Mullen
Other side
Marco Wilson
Christian Matthew
Jace Whittaker has been getting elevated from the practice squad to play. We will see if that continues. Mullen is expected to get his first defensive snaps of the season this week.
Safety
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Strong safety
Budda Baker
Free safety
Jalen Thompson
They only have two safeties on the roster now. Expect to see Chris Banjo, recently signed to the practice squad, elevated to the active roster.
Specialists
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter/holder
Andy Lee
Long snapper
Aaron Brewer
Kick returner
Eno Benjamin
Jonathan Ward
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Rondale Moore