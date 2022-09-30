Cardinals’ Week 4 depth chart vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers this weekend on the road. With a handful of roster moves, their depth chart entering the week is slightly different than it has been in previous weeks.

Check out what it looks like in Week 4, as the team released this week.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray

Trace McSorley

It will look like this for one more week at least. Colt McCoy is eligible to come off injured reserve next week, which would likely signal the end of McSorley’s stay on the active roster.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

James Conner

Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

Nothing has changed here. Benjamin appears to be more No. 2 than Williams, based on playing time.

Wide receiver

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

‘X’ receiver

Rondale Moore

Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Slot receiver

Marquise Brown

Greg Dortch

Brown has been the No. 1 ‘X’ in games. Green now is out for Week 4 so we can expect to see some changes. Isabella filled in for Green after his injury last week.

Tight end

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

Nothing has changed here.

Offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle

D.J. Humphries

Josh Jones

Left guard

Justin Pugh

Sean Harlow

Center

Rodney Hudson

Sean Harlow

Lecitus Smith

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Max Garcia

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

This is all the same, although when Pugh came out with an injury, it was Garcia who filled in at left guard.

Defensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE

J.J. Watt

Michael Dogbe

NT

Rashard Lawrence

Leki Fotu

DT

Zach Allen

Jonathan Ledbetter

Nothing has changed here, but with Lawrence out, we will see how the nose tackle rotation works this weekend.

Outside linebacker

Strong side

Markus Golden

Devon Kennard

Cameron Thomas

Weak side

Dennis Gardeck

Victor Dimukeje

Myjai Sanders

Jesse Luketa

Story continues

Luketa was signed from the practice squad this week. Nothing else has changed.

Inside linebacker

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Nick Vigil

Ben Niemann

Mo/Star

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

The depth chart hasn’t changed all season so far, although playing time has.

Cornerback

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One side

Byron Murphy

Trayvon Mullen

Other side

Marco Wilson

Christian Matthew

Jace Whittaker has been getting elevated from the practice squad to play. We will see if that continues. Mullen is expected to get his first defensive snaps of the season this week.

Safety

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Strong safety

Budda Baker

Free safety

Jalen Thompson

They only have two safeties on the roster now. Expect to see Chris Banjo, recently signed to the practice squad, elevated to the active roster.

Specialists

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter/holder

Andy Lee

Long snapper

Aaron Brewer

Kick returner

Eno Benjamin

Jonathan Ward

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

Rondale Moore

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire