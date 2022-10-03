Cardinals’ Week 4 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals played 52 defensive snaps on Sunday in their 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. How was that playing time divided up?

Let’s have a look at the individual snap counts on defense, broken up by position below.

Defensive line

Zach Allen, 49; J.J. Watt, 41; Michael Dogbe, 19; Leki Fotu, 17; Jonathan Ledbetter, 4

With only 52 total snaps, Watt could play most of them and Allen almost never came off the field. They were in a 4-3 base for much of the game.

Outside linebacker

Markus Golden, 37; Dennis Gardeck, 20; Devon Kennard, 9; Cameron Thomas, 9; Victor Dimukeje, 8

It was Golden, Gardeck and just a handful of snaps for the other guys.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins, 52; Isaiah Simmons, 43; Ben Niemann, 21; Tanner Vallejo, 9; Nick Vigil, 4

Vigil left after getting hurt. Simmons saw his biggest workload since the season opener. Collins played every snap and was again solid.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 52; Marco Wilson, 51; Trayvon Mullen, 19

Mullen had his first defensive action of the season.

Safety

Budda Baker, 52; Jalen Thompson, 52; Chris Banjo, 1

Banjo got one snap when the Cardinals went with three safeties.

