Cardinals’ Week 4 defensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a big 37-20 win in Week 4 over the Los Angeles Rams. In the win, the defense played 68 snaps.

How was the playing time divided up? What does it mean?

Below, we go over the numbers for each player in each position group, as well as some observations about the playing time.

Defensive line

They really rotated guys. I can’t think of numbers like this in another game.

Outside linebacker

Gardeck got a few snaps in his first game back. They used him again as they did last season, having him rush from the inside with their speed rushing package.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Hicks, 68; Isaiah Simmons, 65; Zaven Collins, 4; Zeke Turner, 3; Tanner Vallejo, 2

Vallejo’s snaps came on the goalline. It appears that the game plan did not involve Collins. Considering how the Rams like to use motion to mess with defenders’ eyes, having the rookie out there might have caused more issues with the run game. We might see similar playing time in Week 5 against the 49ers.

Cornerback

Robert Alford, 66; Marco Wilson, 64; Byron Murphy, 48; Antonio Hamilton, 16

Murphy and Hamilton both got hurt in the game. It is going to be interesting to see how they handle Hamilton’s injury. Murphy seems to think he will be fine.

Safety

