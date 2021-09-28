Cardinals’ Week 3 offensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-19 Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the offense played 67 snaps. Four players played every snap.

Let’s go through each position group and each player’s snap counts, giving some observations with the numbers.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 67

For the third week in a row, Murray played every snap. This is what we expect each week.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, 44; James Conner, 25

We see with the numbers that they were on the field together twice. Conner touched the ball 12 times in his 25 snaps.

Wide receivers

Wesley was active for the first time and saw playing time. He also was a gunner on special teams after Charles Washington got hurt. Kirk played the same number of snaps he had last week and Moore played five fewer snaps but was not as big a part of the game plan. Hopkins, despite having rib issues, played almost every snap.

Tight end

Maxx Williams, 51; Darrell Daniels, 23; Demetrius Harris, 7

Of all the offensive players for the Cardinals, Harris played the least. Once again, it appears that he might have fallen behind Daniels on the depth chart.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 67; Rodney Hudson, 67; Josh Jones, 67; Max Garcia, 41; Sean Harlow, 38; Justin Pugh, 29; Justin Murray, 26

Jones played right tackle for the injured Beachum. Then both starting guards, Pugh and Murray, got hurt in the first half. That is when Garcia and Harlow came in. No offensive linemen played extra snaps as tackle eligibles.

