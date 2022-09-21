Cardinals’ Week 3 depth chart vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals evened their record on Sunday to 1-1 and prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 3 for their first divisional matchup of the year.

They released their Week 3 depth chart on Tuesday.

There were almost no changes.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray

Trace McSorley

Nothing has changed here. It won’t until Colt McCoy comes back from his calf injury, which has him on injured reserve right now.

Running back

James Conner

Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

This also has not changed, although we see how Eno and Williams are used. Williams is more a Conner replacement, while Benjamin is a complement like Chase Edmonds was when he was here.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

Rondale Moore

Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Slot receiver

Marquise Brown

Greg Dortch

The only change that happened here was the removal of Andre Baccellia, who was released Tuesday.

Tight end

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

Anderson is listed at the back of the depth chart but McBride has only played one snap so far this season.

Offensive line

Left tackle

D.J. Humphries

Josh Jones

Left guard

Justin Pugh

Sean Harlow

Center

Rodney Hudson

Sean Harlow

Lecitus Smith

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Max Garcia

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

There is nothing changed over last week’s depth chart. Pugh’s return was huge for pass protection.

Defensive line

Defensive end

J.J. Watt

Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle

Rashard Lawrence

Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

Zach Allen

Jonathan Ledbetter

This remains unchanged from last week. Ledbetter was inactive in Week 2. The Cardinals have had only five active defensive linemen for each of their first two games.

Outside linebacker

Strong side

Markus Golden

Devon Kennard

Cameron Thomas

Weak side

Dennis Gardeck

Victor Dimukeje

Myjai Sanders

This remain unchanged as well, although Kennard has now been signed to the active roster. Sanders has yet to be active for a game.

Inside linebacker

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Nick Vigil

Ben Niemann

Mo or Star

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

Simmons was taken out of his main role in Week 2. We will see how his playing time changes. Collins played every snap in Week 2 and was the relayer of the defensive play calls.

Cornerback

One side

Byron Murphy

Trayvon Mullen

Other side

Marco Wilson

Christian Matthew

Jace Whittaker is on the practice squad but has gotten playing time instead of Matthew. It is believed that Mullen will get to make his Arizona debut this weekend.

Safety

Strong safety

Budda Baker

Free safety

Jalen Thompson

Deionte Thompson

No changes here.

Special teams

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter/holder

Andy Lee

Long Snapper

Aaron Brewer

Kick returner

Eno Benjamin

Jonathan Ward

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

Rondale Moore

