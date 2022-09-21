Cardinals’ Week 3 depth chart vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals evened their record on Sunday to 1-1 and prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 3 for their first divisional matchup of the year.
They released their Week 3 depth chart on Tuesday.
There were almost no changes.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Trace McSorley
Nothing has changed here. It won’t until Colt McCoy comes back from his calf injury, which has him on injured reserve right now.
Running back
James Conner
Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams
Jonathan Ward
Keaontay Ingram
This also has not changed, although we see how Eno and Williams are used. Williams is more a Conner replacement, while Benjamin is a complement like Chase Edmonds was when he was here.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver
Rondale Moore
Andy Isabella
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Slot receiver
Marquise Brown
Greg Dortch
The only change that happened here was the removal of Andre Baccellia, who was released Tuesday.
Tight end
Zach Ertz
Maxx Williams
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
Anderson is listed at the back of the depth chart but McBride has only played one snap so far this season.
Offensive line
Left tackle
D.J. Humphries
Josh Jones
Left guard
Justin Pugh
Sean Harlow
Center
Rodney Hudson
Sean Harlow
Lecitus Smith
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Max Garcia
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
There is nothing changed over last week’s depth chart. Pugh’s return was huge for pass protection.
Defensive line
Defensive end
J.J. Watt
Michael Dogbe
Nose tackle
Rashard Lawrence
Leki Fotu
Defensive tackle
Zach Allen
Jonathan Ledbetter
This remains unchanged from last week. Ledbetter was inactive in Week 2. The Cardinals have had only five active defensive linemen for each of their first two games.
Outside linebacker
Strong side
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Cameron Thomas
Weak side
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Myjai Sanders
This remain unchanged as well, although Kennard has now been signed to the active roster. Sanders has yet to be active for a game.
Inside linebacker
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Nick Vigil
Ben Niemann
Mo or Star
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
Simmons was taken out of his main role in Week 2. We will see how his playing time changes. Collins played every snap in Week 2 and was the relayer of the defensive play calls.
Cornerback
One side
Byron Murphy
Trayvon Mullen
Other side
Marco Wilson
Christian Matthew
Jace Whittaker is on the practice squad but has gotten playing time instead of Matthew. It is believed that Mullen will get to make his Arizona debut this weekend.
Safety
Strong safety
Budda Baker
Free safety
Jalen Thompson
Deionte Thompson
No changes here.
Special teams
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter/holder
Andy Lee
Long Snapper
Aaron Brewer
Kick returner
Eno Benjamin
Jonathan Ward
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Rondale Moore