Cardinals’ Week 3 depth chart vs. Rams

0
Jess Root
·3 min read

The Arizona Cardinals evened their record on Sunday to 1-1 and prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 3 for their first divisional matchup of the year.

They released their Week 3 depth chart on Tuesday.

There were almost no changes.

Quarterback

  • Kyler Murray

  • Trace McSorley

Nothing has changed here. It won’t until Colt McCoy comes back from his calf injury, which has him on injured reserve right now.

Running back

  • James Conner

  • Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Keaontay Ingram

This also has not changed, although we see how Eno and Williams are used. Williams is more a Conner replacement, while Benjamin is a complement like Chase Edmonds was when he was here.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

  • Rondale Moore

  • Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

  • A.J. Green

Slot receiver

  • Marquise Brown

  • Greg Dortch

The only change that happened here was the removal of Andre Baccellia, who was released Tuesday.

Tight end

  • Zach Ertz

  • Maxx Williams

  • Trey McBride

  • Stephen Anderson

Anderson is listed at the back of the depth chart but McBride has only played one snap so far this season.

Offensive line

Left tackle

  • D.J. Humphries

  • Josh Jones

Left guard

  • Justin Pugh

  • Sean Harlow

Center

  • Rodney Hudson

  • Sean Harlow

  • Lecitus Smith

Right guard

  • Will Hernandez

  • Max Garcia

Right tackle

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Josh Jones

There is nothing changed over last week’s depth chart. Pugh’s return was huge for pass protection.

Defensive line

Defensive end

  • J.J. Watt

  • Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

  • Zach Allen

  • Jonathan Ledbetter

This remains unchanged from last week. Ledbetter was inactive in Week 2. The Cardinals have had only five active defensive linemen for each of their first two games.

Outside linebacker

Strong side

  • Markus Golden

  • Devon Kennard

  • Cameron Thomas

Weak side

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Myjai Sanders

This remain unchanged as well, although Kennard has now been signed to the active roster. Sanders has yet to be active for a game.

Inside linebacker

MIKE

  • Zaven Collins

  • Nick Vigil

  • Ben Niemann

Mo or Star

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

Simmons was taken out of his main role in Week 2. We will see how his playing time changes. Collins played every snap in Week 2 and was the relayer of the defensive play calls.

Cornerback

One side

  • Byron Murphy

  • Trayvon Mullen

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Christian Matthew

Jace Whittaker is on the practice squad but has gotten playing time instead of Matthew. It is believed that Mullen will get to make his Arizona debut this weekend.

Safety

Strong safety

  • Budda Baker

Free safety

  • Jalen Thompson

  • Deionte Thompson

No changes here.

Special teams

Kicker

  • Matt Prater

Punter/holder

  • Andy Lee

Long Snapper

  • Aaron Brewer

Kick returner

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Jonathan Ward

Punt returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Rondale Moore

