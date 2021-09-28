Cardinals’ Week 3 defensive snaps and observations vs. Jaguars

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-19 Week 3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the defense played 68 snaps. How was the playing time divided up? Let’s go over the playing time for each player and each position group.

The numbers and some observations are below.

Defensive line

Watt played less than last week and Fotu played more. This looks more like the rotation the Cardinals would like. We will see if a return of Jordan Phillips will change anything.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones, 61; Markus Golden, 45; Devon Kennard, 17; Kylie Fitts, 1

Kennard made an impact in his 17 snaps. Jones played a bunch but not every snap.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Hicks, 68; Isaiah Simmons, 60; Zaven Collins, 28; Tanner Vallejo, 1

Hicks didn't leave the field. Collins is playing and is playing well, but he is getting a limited role. It is working out so far.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 68; Marco Wilson, 68; Robert Alford, 51

Despite being questionable with ankle injuries, Murphy and Wilson played every single snap. That is promising for this week, assuming they did not make things worse.

Safety

Budda Baker, 67; Jalen Thompson, 67

They didn't need any of their safety depth, although it appeared Thompson might need to come out with an injury.

