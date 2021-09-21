Cardinals’ Week 2 offensive snap counts and observations

Against the Minnesota Vikings in their 34-33 Week 2 victory, the Arizona Cardinals played 61 offensive snaps.

How was the playing time divided up and what can we learn from it?

Below, we give the specific snap counts for each player in each position group.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 61

As we expect, Murray played every snap. However, he did not take every snap. He went in motion on one play when Chase Edmonds took the direct snap and ran the ball.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, 39; James Conner, 24

Conner played less than last week. They were both on the field for two snaps.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, 59; A.J. Green, 51; Christian Kirk, 38; Rondale Moore, 28

Hopkins played nearly the entire game. It appears he only left the field when the Cardinals went jumbo. Moore was targeted eight time in 28 snaps.

Tight end

Williams was a heavy part of the game plan. Daniels was used a lot more than Harris, which is interesting. We will have to see if that continues.

Offensive line

This week, Winters only got three snaps and Pugh never left the field. Murray took over at right tackle after halftime, when Beachum apparently reinjured his ribs.

