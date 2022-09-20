Cardinals’ Week 2 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a crazy 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. On offense, they played a whopping 87 snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below, we go over the individual snaps counts for every player on offense, grouped by position group.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 87

Murray played every snap in Week 2 after he was pulled late in the game in Week 1 to put in backups. He did not take every snap. There were a couple of direct snaps to running back Eno Benjamin.

Running back

Darrel Williams, 40; Eno Benjamin, 37; James Conner, 18

Williams got a lot of playing time, which appeared to be in part because of Conner’s ankle injury. They had a few plays with two running backs in the game. Williams took over the role Conner has, while Benjamin kept his normal role.

Wide receiver

Marquise Brown, 81; A.J. Green, 74; Greg Dortch, 62; Andre Baccellia, 19

This was a lot of snaps for this group. Kliff Kingsbury mentioned how the plan is to try and play Green less this season, but that wasn’t possible with only four healthy receivers. That is why Baccellia got 19 snaps.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 73; Stephen Anderson, 19; Maxx Williams, 12; Trey McBride, 1

McBride was active for the first time and got only one snap. Ertz will normally play this much. Williams continues to be brought back slowly from his knee injury.

Offensive line

Justin Pugh, 87; Rodney Hudson, 87; Will Hernandez, 87; Kelvin Beachum, 87; D.J. Humphries, 86; Josh Jones, 1

Humphries came out for one play in the first quarter when he was slow to get up after a play.

