Cardinals Week 2 injury report: 6 players sit out Wednesday’s practice

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off their week of practice for Week 2, preparing for their home opener this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Their first injury report of the week looks concerning because six players did not practice.

However, half of those players were simply getting some rest.

Three veterans got what will likely be the first of many Wednesdays off. That trio was center Rodney Hudson and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.

Three others did not practice because of injury.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who left the game in Week 1 with a rib injury, sat out of practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Devon Kennard missed with a hamstring injury, while safety Charles Washington sat out with a thigh injury.

Did not participate:

OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

WR A.J. Green (rest)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

C Rodney Hudson (rest)

OLB Devon Kennard (hamstring)

S Charles Washington (thigh)

List

Takeaways from the Cardinals' 38-13 win over the Titans

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



