Cardinals’ Week 2 depth chart for game vs. Raiders

Jess Root
·3 min read

The Arizona Cardinals made a few roster last week that did not appear on last weeks season-opening depth chart. Now as they prepare for Week 2 and their matchup on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

They released their depth chart Tuesday and there are a few changes, all related to the new players on the roster.

Check out the depth chart below for this week.

Quarterback

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

  • Kyler Murray

  • Trace McSorley

Colt McCoy injured his calf last week and was placed on injured reserve. McSorley was signed from the practice squad and is Murray’s backup.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

  • James Conner

  • Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Keaontay Ingram

Benjamin and Williams are both co-No. 2 running back, but Williams did not get any offensive snaps on Sunday, so Benjamin is truly the backup. That doesn’t mean it won’t be a game-to-game affair as to who spells Conner, though.

Wide receiver

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

‘X’ receiver

  • Rondale Moore

  • Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

  • A.J. Green

  • Andre Baccellia

Slot receiver

  • Marquise Brown

  • Greg Dortch

With Moore hurt, Dortch played a lot but it appears that Brown got the majority of the snaps at the ‘X’. Baccellia was signed to the 53-man roster at the end of last week.

Tight end

  • Zach Ertz

  • Maxx Williams

  • Trey McBride

  • Stephen Anderson

McBride might be listed ahead of Anderson, but Anderson was active over McBride in the season opener.

Offensive line

Left tackle

  • D.J. Humphries

  • Josh Jones

Left guard

  • Justin Pugh

  • Sean Harlow

Center

  • Rodney Hudson

  • Sean Harlow

  • Lecitus Smith

Right guard

  • Will Hernandez

  • Max Garcia

Right tackle

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Josh Jones

Cody Ford’s ankle injury changed things around. Harlow now is the backup at left guard as well as at center, and he started in Pugh’s place on Sunday. Garcia was re-signed from the Giants’ practice squad and is the backup at right guard now.

Defensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

  • J.J. Watt

  • Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

  • Zach Allen

  • Jonathan Ledbetter

This is the same as it was last week, although the Cardinals had to play without Watt.

Outside linebacker

Strong side:

  • Markus Golden

  • Devon Kennard

  • Cameron Thomas

Weak side: 

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Myjai Sanders

This is the same as it was last week. Kennard actually played the most on Sunday and Sanders was inactive.

Inside linebacker

MIKE

  • Zaven Collins

  • Nick Vigil

  • Ben Niemann

Mo/Star

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

This is also how it was last week.

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One side:

  • Byron Murphy

  • Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Christian Matthew

Javelin Guidry was released, so now there are only four in the room.

Safety

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Free safety:

  • Jalen Thompson

  • Deionte Thompson

Strong safety:

  • Budda Baker

Nothing changes here.

Specialists

Punter/Holder:

  • Andy Lee

Kicker:

  • Matt Prater

Long snapper:

  • Aaron Brewer

Kick returner:

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Jonathan Ward

Punt returner:

  • Greg Dortch

  • Rondale Moore

