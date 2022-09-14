Cardinals’ Week 2 depth chart for game vs. Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals made a few roster last week that did not appear on last weeks season-opening depth chart. Now as they prepare for Week 2 and their matchup on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.
They released their depth chart Tuesday and there are a few changes, all related to the new players on the roster.
Check out the depth chart below for this week.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Quarterback
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Kyler Murray
Trace McSorley
Colt McCoy injured his calf last week and was placed on injured reserve. McSorley was signed from the practice squad and is Murray’s backup.
Running back
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
James Conner
Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams
Jonathan Ward
Keaontay Ingram
Benjamin and Williams are both co-No. 2 running back, but Williams did not get any offensive snaps on Sunday, so Benjamin is truly the backup. That doesn’t mean it won’t be a game-to-game affair as to who spells Conner, though.
Wide receiver
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
‘X’ receiver
Rondale Moore
Andy Isabella
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Andre Baccellia
Slot receiver
Marquise Brown
Greg Dortch
With Moore hurt, Dortch played a lot but it appears that Brown got the majority of the snaps at the ‘X’. Baccellia was signed to the 53-man roster at the end of last week.
Tight end
Zach Ertz
Maxx Williams
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
McBride might be listed ahead of Anderson, but Anderson was active over McBride in the season opener.
Offensive line
Left tackle
D.J. Humphries
Josh Jones
Left guard
Justin Pugh
Sean Harlow
Center
Rodney Hudson
Sean Harlow
Lecitus Smith
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Max Garcia
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
Cody Ford’s ankle injury changed things around. Harlow now is the backup at left guard as well as at center, and he started in Pugh’s place on Sunday. Garcia was re-signed from the Giants’ practice squad and is the backup at right guard now.
Defensive line
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive end
J.J. Watt
Michael Dogbe
Nose tackle
Rashard Lawrence
Leki Fotu
Defensive tackle
Zach Allen
Jonathan Ledbetter
This is the same as it was last week, although the Cardinals had to play without Watt.
Outside linebacker
Strong side:
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Cameron Thomas
Weak side:
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Myjai Sanders
This is the same as it was last week. Kennard actually played the most on Sunday and Sanders was inactive.
Inside linebacker
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Nick Vigil
Ben Niemann
Mo/Star
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
This is also how it was last week.
Cornerback
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
One side:
Byron Murphy
Trayvon Mullen Jr.
Other side
Marco Wilson
Christian Matthew
Javelin Guidry was released, so now there are only four in the room.
Safety
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Free safety:
Jalen Thompson
Deionte Thompson
Strong safety:
Budda Baker
Nothing changes here.
Specialists
Punter/Holder:
Andy Lee
Kicker:
Matt Prater
Long snapper:
Aaron Brewer
Kick returner:
Eno Benjamin
Jonathan Ward
Punt returner:
Greg Dortch
Rondale Moore