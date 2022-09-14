Cardinals’ Week 2 depth chart for game vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals made a few roster last week that did not appear on last weeks season-opening depth chart. Now as they prepare for Week 2 and their matchup on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

They released their depth chart Tuesday and there are a few changes, all related to the new players on the roster.

Check out the depth chart below for this week.

Quarterback

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Kyler Murray

Trace McSorley

Colt McCoy injured his calf last week and was placed on injured reserve. McSorley was signed from the practice squad and is Murray’s backup.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

James Conner

Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

Benjamin and Williams are both co-No. 2 running back, but Williams did not get any offensive snaps on Sunday, so Benjamin is truly the backup. That doesn’t mean it won’t be a game-to-game affair as to who spells Conner, though.

Wide receiver

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

‘X’ receiver

Rondale Moore

Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Andre Baccellia

Slot receiver

Marquise Brown

Greg Dortch

With Moore hurt, Dortch played a lot but it appears that Brown got the majority of the snaps at the ‘X’. Baccellia was signed to the 53-man roster at the end of last week.

Tight end

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

McBride might be listed ahead of Anderson, but Anderson was active over McBride in the season opener.

Offensive line

Left tackle

D.J. Humphries

Josh Jones

Left guard

Justin Pugh

Sean Harlow

Center

Rodney Hudson

Sean Harlow

Lecitus Smith

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Max Garcia

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

Cody Ford’s ankle injury changed things around. Harlow now is the backup at left guard as well as at center, and he started in Pugh’s place on Sunday. Garcia was re-signed from the Giants’ practice squad and is the backup at right guard now.

Defensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

J.J. Watt

Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle

Rashard Lawrence

Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

Zach Allen

Jonathan Ledbetter

This is the same as it was last week, although the Cardinals had to play without Watt.

Outside linebacker

Strong side:

Markus Golden

Devon Kennard

Cameron Thomas

Weak side:

Dennis Gardeck

Victor Dimukeje

Myjai Sanders

This is the same as it was last week. Kennard actually played the most on Sunday and Sanders was inactive.

Inside linebacker

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Nick Vigil

Ben Niemann

Mo/Star

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

This is also how it was last week.

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One side:

Byron Murphy

Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Other side

Marco Wilson

Christian Matthew

Javelin Guidry was released, so now there are only four in the room.

Safety

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Free safety:

Jalen Thompson

Deionte Thompson

Strong safety:

Budda Baker

Nothing changes here.

Specialists

Punter/Holder:

Andy Lee

Kicker:

Matt Prater

Long snapper:

Aaron Brewer

Kick returner:

Eno Benjamin

Jonathan Ward

Punt returner:

Greg Dortch

Rondale Moore

