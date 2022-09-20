Cardinals’ Week 2 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals played 67 defensive snaps on Sunday in their 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below, we go over the individual snap counts of each player who got on the field defensively, grouped by position group.

Check it out.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Defensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Allen, 56; J.J. Watt, 42; Rashard Lawrence, 33; Leki Fotu, 20; Michael Dogbe, 18

As is the norm, Allen played almost every snap. Watt was set to be on a pitch count. However, the Cardinals don’t want to play him more than about 70% of their defensive snaps normally.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Markus Golden, 50; Dennis Gardeck, 33; Victor Dimukeje, 21; Devon Kennard, 17; Cameron Thomas, 1

Golden’s play count went up and we see that Kennard’s role is decreasing. Thomas still is not playing much of a role.

Inside linebacker

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Zaven Collins, 67; Nick Vigil, 26; Tanner Vallejo, 20; Isaiah Simmons, 15; Ben Niemann, 7; Zeke Turner, 1

Turner’s one play was a touchdown catch for Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Simmons was essentially benched after a terrible showing in Week 1. But Collins played every snap. That might be the biggest takeaway from this. Collins is making progress.

Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy, 66; Marco Wilson, 65; Jace Whittaker, 45

Because Simmons was not used as much in the slot, that meant Whittaker was asked to play a lot.

Safety

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Budda Baker, 67; Jalen Thompson, 66; Deionte Thompson, 1

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire