Cardinals’ Week 18 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Seahawks

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 21-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 to close out the season, the offense was on the field for 70 snaps. Four players played every single one of them.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below are the individual snap counts for everyone who got into the game on offense, grouped by positions.

Quarterback

Tune was in twice for one play each. He converted on a quarterback sneak and came in for a play when Murray left the game for a play after he was hit after he slid.

Running back

Receiver Rondale Moore was in as a running back for a couple of plays. Conner played a lot in his 150-yard rushing performance.

Wide receiver

Dan Chisena did not get into the game on offense. He played only on special teams.

Tight end

McBride was on the field for all but two snaps. They used a lot of two-tight end formations.

Offensive linemen

Wilkinson and Colon continued to split reps with Wilkinson getting the start.

Specialists

They were on the field on Kyler Murray’s touchdown pass to Trey McBride. They came out as if to kick a field goal, Seattle’s field-goal unit came out, Prater and Gillikin motioned out wide left and Murray took the snap and threw the touchdown pass.

