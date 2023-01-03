Cardinals’ Week 17 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals, in their 20-19 Week 17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, played 74 offensive snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Below, we take a look at the snap counts for each player who appeared on offense, grouped by position, and go over what we can take away from the numbers.

Quarterback

David Blough, 74

Blough played every snap, but didn’t take every snap, as there were a couple of direct-snap plays to running back James Conner.

Running back

James Conner, 41; Corey Clement, 32; Keaontay Ingram, 1

Conner would have played nearly every snap had he not injured his shin in the second half. The surprise is the playing time Clement got. He, not Ingram, took Conner’s snaps.

Wide receiver

Marquise Brown, 67; Greg Dortch, 60; Andre Baccellia, 35; Robbie Anderson, 17; A.J. Green, 12; Pharoh Cooper, 7

The surprise here is the number of snaps for Baccellia, who had one catch. Anderson got hurt early. Dortch’s playing time went up but had four catches for 15 yards.

Tight end

Trey McBride, 71; Maxx Williams, 25

Stephen Anderson ended up being ruled out before kickoff with an illness. McBride played almost every snap. Williams played a lot, too.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, 74; Max Garcia, 74; Billy Price, 74; Will Hernandez, 74; Kelvin Beachum, 74; Sean Harlow, 2

The starting offensive line played every snap. Harlow entered the game twice as an eligible receiver — a jumbo tight end for blocking.

