Cardinals’ Week 17 offensive snap counts, observations vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday 35-31. On offense, they were on the field for 76 snaps.

Only three players played every snap.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below are the individual snap counts for every player who appeared in the game on offense, grouped by position.

Quarterback

Tune’s one snap was in the quarterback sneak formation when he pitched the ball to James Conner for a first down. Murray played every other snap.

Running back

Demercado played far less on Sunday because the Cardinals were able to stay in their base offense and did not spend a lot of time in their third-down offense. Rondale Moore lined up in the backfield on four plays as the running back.

Wide receiver

Dan Chisena only played on special teams. This is roughly what you would expect to see with playing time. Dortch played a lot and has basically taken over Hollywood Brown’s role.

Tight end

McBride played more than all the other running backs, receivers or tight ends. Vokelek made his Cardinals debut.

Offensive line

Humphries injured his knee, which is why he didn’t play every snap. Wilkinson and Colon rotated as they have for a couple of weeks, but Wilkinson started and played more.

