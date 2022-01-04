Cardinals’ Week 17 offensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the offense was on the field for 76 snaps. Six players played every snap.

Let’s take a look at the snap counts for each individual player in each position group and what we can take away from the numbers.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, 76

The Cardinals got everything from Murray, which is good because Colt McCoy was dealing with a migraine and likely would not have been able to play, meaning they would have had to go with Trace McSorley.

Running back

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Once again, it was a heavy load for Edmonds as James Conner was unable to play. Benjamin ended up playing more than Ward because of Edmonds’ injury at the end of the game. Ward remained in his role and Benjamin stepped in to fill Edmonds’ role.

Three snaps had multiple running backs on the field.

Wide receiver

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Kirk, 68; A.J. Green, 61; Antoine Wesley, 43; Greg Dortch, 17; Andy Isabella, 4

Once again, we see that Andy Isabella is not the guy to replace Rondale Moore. It is Dortch.

Tight end

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Zach Ertz, 69; Darrell Daniels, 32; David Wells, 8

Ertz played almost every snap again for the second straight week. Daniels played more while Demetrius Harris was out and Wells got limited work, filling Daniels’ normal role.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

D.J. Humphries, 76; Justin Pugh, 76; Rodney Hudson, 76; Max Garcia, 76; Josh Jones, 76

The Cardinals’ starting line played every snap. None moved positions and none of the reserves were used as extra blockers.

1

1