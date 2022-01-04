Cardinals’ Week 17 defensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals played 64 defensive snaps on Sunday in their 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys. How was the playing time divided up?

Let’s go through the snap counts for each player in each position group below and give any observations there are in the numbers.

Defensive line

Allen played a little less than normal but he was dealing with an ankle injury. Peters played a little more than normal but the rest was very rotational.

Outside linebacker

Vance Joseph delivered with his saying that Collins would have a role. He started the game and played some. This was a career-high for Dimukeje in snaps.

Inside linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, 64; Jordan Hicks, 64; Tanner Vallejo, 10

They got Vallejo in for some work and even went with some 4-3 looks. Collins played a little inside. But Hicks and Simmons never left the field.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 64; Kevin Peterson, 59; Antonio Hamilton, 39

This week, Peterson got more playing time, likely because of his ability to defend the boundary.

Safety

Budda Baker, 63; Jalen Thompson, 63; Deionte Thompson, 3

This playing time is not abnormal.

