Cardinals’ Week 16 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Broncos

Against the Denver Broncos, the Arizona Cardinals played 65 offensive snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below we go over each player in each position group and give any observations there are.

Quarterback

Colt McCoy, 35; Trace McSorley, 30

McCoy lasted just more than the first half before suffering a concussion. McSorley finished the game.

Running back

James Conner, 59; Keaontay Ingram, 8

The two backs were on the field twice at the same. Conner continues to get the workhorse load of playing time.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, 60; Marquise Brown, 59; A.J. Green, 37; Robbie Anderson, 24; Greg Dortch, 6

The receiver playing time continues to be puzzling. Dortch has been more productive in his playing time but Anderson and Green get more playing time.

Tight end

Trey McBride, 56; Maxx Williams, 13; Stephen Anderson, 4

McBride is getting more playing time and improving.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, 65; Billy Price, 65; Will Hernandez, 65; Max Garcia, 57; Kelvin Beachum, 49; Cody Ford, 16; Lecitus Smith, 8

Beachum and Garcias exited with injuries. Ford replaced Beachum at right tackle and Smith replaced Garcia at left guard.

