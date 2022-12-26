Cardinals’ Week 16 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals played 76 offensive snaps on Sunday in their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How was that playing time divided up?

The individual snap counts for each player who appeared in the game on offense are below, grouped by position, with commentary as to what we can get from the numbers.

Quarterback

Trace McSorley, 76

McSorley played every snap, but he did not take every snap, as running back James Conner did have one direct snap to him.

Running back

James Conner, 74; Keaontay Ingram, 7

Conner played almost every snap. Ingram and Conner were on the field together for five snaps.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, 71; Greg Dortch, 58; Marquise Brown, 50; A.J. Green, 20; Robbie Anderson, 5; Pharoh Cooper, 1

Dortch played the second-most snaps among receivers. He had a combined 10 in the previous two games. Anderson’s role diminished greatly.

Tight end

Trey McBride, 64; Maxx Williams, 21; Stephen Anderson, 9

McBride continues to get the playing time that Zach Ertz did when he was healthy.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, 76; Max Garcia, 76; Billy Price, 76; Will Hernandez, 76; Kelvin Beachum

No one had to leave the game with an injury.

