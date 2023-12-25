Cardinals’ Week 16 offensive snap counts, observations vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals lost on Sunday 27-16 to the Chicago Bears. In so doing, they played 61 offensive snaps.

Five players were on the field for all 61 of those snaps.

How was the playing time divided up? We have the individual snap counts, grouped by position below.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 61

Murray played every snap. He did not get injured and Clayton Tune did not come in for ay quarterback sneaks.

Running back

Carter saw almost no time on the field. Demercado played a lot because of the many passing downs they had. He was a reliable outlet for Murray, catching seven passes in the game.

Wide receiver

They used three receivers most of the time and didn’t get much production with only four receptions between them.

Tight end

McBride was on the field almost every snap. Higgins had a pair of catches in his 17 snaps. They used far fewer formations with two tight ends.

Offensive line

Beachum was used as an extra blocker, presumably because Geoff Swaim, their best blocking tight end, is out for the rest of the season.

At left guard, Wilkinson returned to the lineup and only came out for one series.

