Cardinals’ Week 16 offensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Indianapolis Colts 22-16 on Saturday. They played 65 snaps on offense.

Below, we go over the individual snap counts for each player in each position group.

Check out the numbers below.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 65

Murray did not leave the field but did not take every snap. One play was a direct snap to Chase Edmonds that did not gain any yards.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, 60; Jonathan Ward, 9

With no James Conner, Edmonds was the workhorse. There were four plays with both Edmonds and Ward on the field.

Wide receiver

A.J. Green, 56; Christian Kirk, 55; Antoine Wesley, 50; Andy Isabella, 5

The Cardinals went most of the game with three receivers on the field. Late in the game, Isabella came in for Green. Greg Dortch, who was active for the game, only returned kicks.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 63; Demetrius Harris, 21; Darrell Daniels, 6

This is how we know the Cardinals used three receivers most of the game. Ertz almost didn’t leave the field. They had a few plays with three tight ends.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 65; Justin Pugh, 65; Max Garcia, 65; Josh Jones, 65; Kelvin Beachum, 65

This was pretty basic. Everyone made it through the game and they didn’t use any of their backups as jumbo tight ends.

