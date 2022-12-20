Cardinals’ Week 16 defensive snaps and observations vs. Broncos

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 24-15 loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the defense was on the field for 69 snaps. Only one player was on the field for every snap.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below are the individual snap counts on defense in each position group and what we can take away from the numbers.

List

FINAL SCORE: Colt McCoy knocked out of game in 24-15 Cardinals loss

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Defensive line

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt, 58; Leki Fotu, 49; Jonathan Ledbetter, 41; Trysten Hill, 23; Manny Jones, 13

Ledbetter and Fotu played more than they had this season. Watt continues to play a lot.

Outside linebacker

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Markus Golden, 49; Victor Dimukeje, 14; Dennis Gardeck, 11; Myjai Sanders, 11; Cameron Thomas, 10; Jesse Luketa, 6

Basically, Golden played a lot and then the other position was split up between the four other players. Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins also lineup off the edge at times.

Inside linebacker

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Zaven Collins, 69; Isaiah Simmons, 61; Tanner Vallejo, 37; Ben Niemann, 19; Zeke Turner, 9; Kamu Grugier-Hill, 6

Simmons mostly plays defensive back these days. Vallejo has overtaken Niemann in playing time. Grugier-Hill got his first defensive playing time of the season.

Cornerback

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Matthew, 66; Jace Whittaker, 62; Nate Hairston, 3

Matthew exited the game briefly with an injury. Hairston became the 78th player the Cardinals have used this season.

Safety

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Budda Baker, 68; Jalen Thompson, 66; Chris Banjo, 9

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire