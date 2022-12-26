Cardinals’ Week 16 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Buccaneers
In their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, the defense was on the field for 81 snaps.
How was the playing time divided up?
Below are the individual snap counts for every player who appeared, as well as some observations about the numbers.
Defensive line
J.J. Watt, 77; Leki Fotu, 47; Jonathan Ledbetter, 41; Michael Dogbe, 12; Trysten Hill, 8
Hill left the game early with a knee injury. Watt played a ton and with Hill getting hurt and Zach Allen out, Fotu and Ledbetter had to play a lot.
Outside linebacker
Markus Golden, 63; Myjai Sanders, 37; Cameron Thomas, 34; Dennis Gardeck, 9
Sanders and Thomas saw extensive playing time with Victor Dimukeje and Jesse Luketa both inactive.
Inside linebacker
Zaven Collins, 78; Isaiah Simmons, 77; Ben Niemann, 39; Kamu Grugier-Hill, 18; Tanner Vallejo, 15
Collins had to leave the game briefly with an injury. Simmons also was evaluated for an injury.
Grugier-Hill has seen his role increase on defense the last couple of weeks.
Cornerback
Antonio Hamilton, 81; Marco Wilson, 59; Christian Matthew, 30
Nate Hairston was active but didn’t need to play. Wilson went to the locker room in the fourth quarter.
Safety
Budda Baker, 81; Jalen Thompson, 78; Chris Banjo, 7
Thompson left the game briefly with an injury. Banjo, as he has for a few games, gets a few snaps in certain packages.