Cardinals’ Week 15 offensive snaps counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals had one of their most disappointing performances in recent history on Sunday when they lost 30-12 to the Detroit Lions. The offense played 75 total snaps.

Below, we go over the individual numbers for each player for each position group.

See what they were.

Quarterback

McCoy entered the game in the final minutes of the game because the Cardinals conceded. It was the first time they have done that this season.

Running back

In Edmonds’ first game back, he got almost a perfect 50-50 split with Conner. Ward entered the game with McCoy.

They had at least three snaps with no running back on the field at all.

Wide receiver

In DeAndre Hopkins’ absence, Kirk became the guy to stay on the field the most. Isabella now has 19 total offensive snaps on the season and had his first reception of the year.

If Moore’s injury causes him to miss time, Isabella could get a few more looks next week.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 67; Demetrius Harris, 8; Darrell Daniels, 3

Arizona used Ertz almost exclusively. There weren’t many snaps with multiple tight ends.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 75; Justin Pugh, 75; Max Garcia, 75; Josh Jones, 75; Kelvin Beachum, 75

They did not use any tackle-eligibles against the Lions. No one had to come out at any point.

Garcia started at center in place of Rodney Hudson and Jones returned to the lineup at right guard.

