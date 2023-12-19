Cardinals’ Week 15 defensive snap counts, observations vs. 49ers
In the Arizona Cardinals’ 45-29 home loss in Week 15 to the San Francisco 49ers, the defense was on the field for 56 snaps.
How was that playing time divided up?
Two players were on the field for every snap.
Check out the individual snap counts for everyone who got in the game on defense, grouped by position.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Defensive line
Jonathan Ledbetter, 38; Dante Stills, 30; Roy Lopez, 30; Kevin Strong, 28; Naquan Jones, 15
The Cardinals kept it a rotation as they like to do with Ledbetter getting a little more and Jones getting the least.
Outside linebacker
Dennis Gardeck, 37; Zaven Collins, 33; BJ Ojulari, 25; Jesse Luketa, 12; Victor Dimukeje, 12; Cameron Thomas, 4
Thomas’ playing almost disappeared. So did Dimukeje’s.
The Cardinals have not had a sack in the last three weeks.
Inside linebacker
Josh Woods, 54; Krys Barnes, 16; Owen Pappoe, 3
Pappoe had a QB hit in three snaps. He gets to play in the team’s all-linebacker package.
Cornerback
Antonio Hamilton, 56; Starling Thomas, 56; Garrett Williams, 44
The return to health of Hamilton and Thomas meant that Kei’Trel Clark’s playing time disappeared. Williams plays fewer snaps because he played exclusively in the slot.
Safety
Budda Baker, 55; Jalen Thompson, 53; Andre Chachere, 11; Joey Blount, 4
Chachere is part of the Cardinals’ dime package and Blount even got a few snaps.