Cardinals’ Week 15 defensive snap counts, observations vs. 49ers

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 45-29 home loss in Week 15 to the San Francisco 49ers, the defense was on the field for 56 snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Two players were on the field for every snap.

Check out the individual snap counts for everyone who got in the game on defense, grouped by position.

Defensive line

The Cardinals kept it a rotation as they like to do with Ledbetter getting a little more and Jones getting the least.

Outside linebacker

Thomas’ playing almost disappeared. So did Dimukeje’s.

The Cardinals have not had a sack in the last three weeks.

Inside linebacker

Pappoe had a QB hit in three snaps. He gets to play in the team’s all-linebacker package.

Cornerback

The return to health of Hamilton and Thomas meant that Kei’Trel Clark’s playing time disappeared. Williams plays fewer snaps because he played exclusively in the slot.

Safety

Chachere is part of the Cardinals’ dime package and Blount even got a few snaps.

