Cardinals’ Week 13 offensive snap counts an observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 33-22 Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears, the offense was on the field for 53 total snaps. Six players played every snap, while the rest of the offense played something less than that.

Below, we go over the snap counts for each player and position group on offense and give observations about the playing time.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 53

Murray played every snap in his return, but he did not take every snap. The Cardinals had three plays when another player took the direct snap. One was by Rondale Moore and two were by James Conner.

Running back

James Conner, 48; Eno Benjamin, 4

The Cardinals continue to make Conner the workhorse. This week, rather than a few plays with both Conner and Benjamin on the field, there was at least one with neither on the field.

Benjamin touched the ball three times in his four snaps.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, 39; A.J. Green, 36; Christian Kirk, 32; Rondale Moore, 23; Antoine Wesley, 11

They really rotated the receivers. Even though Hopkins was supposed to have a somewhat limited role, he led the receivers in snaps played.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 41; Demetrius Harris, 17; Darrell Daniels, 9

Harris was targeted twice in his 17 snaps. He was back to playing more than Daniels.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 53; Sean Harlow, 53; Rodney Hudson, 53; Max Garcia, 53; Kelvin Beachum, 53; Josh Jones, 4; Josh Miles 1

Jones and Miles got used as tackle eligibles, beefing up the line.

