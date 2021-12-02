The Cardinals’ Week 13 depth chart
The Arizona Cardinals released their depth chart for Week 13 as they prepare for the Chicago Bears. There are some changes and some new faces, while important players are still not listed because they are on injured reserve.
Check out the latest depth chart below for the team.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Colt McCoy
Trace McSorley
McSorley is the new addition. He replaces Chris Streveler.
Running back
James Conner
Jonathan Ward
Ward is technically off the roster now because he landed on the COVID list. Chase Edmonds is on injured reserve for at least another week. Tavien Feaster will most likely be elevated or signed from the practice squad to the roster for Sunday’s game.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver:
DeAndre Hopkins
Antoine Wesley
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Andy Isabella
Slot receiver
Christian Kirk
This is has been consistent all season. Nothing new.
Tight end
Zach Ertz
Ertz is the clear No. 1. Harris is listed at No. 2 but Daniels often gets more playing time on offense than Harris.
Offensive line
Left tackle
D.J. Humphries
Josh Miles
Left guard
Justin Pugh
Sean Harlow
Center
Rodney Hudson
Marcus Henry
Right guard
Max Garcia
Josh Jones
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
The main change here is that Garcia is officially listed as the starter, which happened in Week 9. Jones is now the backup at two spots.
Defensive line
Defensive end:
Jordan Phillips
Michael Dogbe
Nose tackle:
Corey Peters
Zach Kerr
Defensive tackle
Zach Allen
Leki Fotu
Rashard Lawrence is expected to return from injured reserve this week. He would be ahead of Kerr at nose tackle.
Allen is more accurately playing the defensive end position that J.J. Watt played before he got hurt. Watt is on injured reserve and could return for the playoffs.
Outside linebacker
Right outside linebacker
Dennis Gardeck
Left outside linebacker
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Victor Dimukeje
This has been the same all season as long as these players have been healthy and on the roster. Dimukeje is not really part of the defensive rotation but plays on special teams.
Inside linebacker
‘MIKE’
Jordan Hicks
Zaven Collins
‘Mo’
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner and Tanner Vallejo are both on injured reserve. Joe Walker and Tahir Whitehead are on the practice squad.
Cornerback
Byron Murphy
Marco Wilson
Robert Alford
Antonio Hamilton
Alford was listed ahead of Wilson almost all season, even though Wilson plays practically every snap. This week’s depth chart finally puts Wilson ahead of Alford.
Safety
Free safety:
Jalen Thompson
Deionte Thompson
Strong safety:
Budda Baker
Chris Banjo
James Wiggins
This is the same as always but Wiggins is on the roster.
Specialists
Kicker: Matt Prater
Punter: Andy Lee
Long snapper: None listed
Kick returner: Rondale Moore, Eno Benjamin
Punt returner: Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk
Aaron Brewer, the actual long snapper, is on injured reserve, while Beau Brinkley, who will snap on Sunday, is on the practice squad now.
