The Cardinals’ Week 13 depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals released their depth chart for Week 13 as they prepare for the Chicago Bears. There are some changes and some new faces, while important players are still not listed because they are on injured reserve.

Check out the latest depth chart below for the team.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy

Trace McSorley

McSorley is the new addition. He replaces Chris Streveler.

Running back

James Conner

Jonathan Ward

Eno Benjamin

Ward is technically off the roster now because he landed on the COVID list. Chase Edmonds is on injured reserve for at least another week. Tavien Feaster will most likely be elevated or signed from the practice squad to the roster for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver:

DeAndre Hopkins

Antoine Wesley

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Andy Isabella

Slot receiver

Christian Kirk

Rondale Moore

This is has been consistent all season. Nothing new.

Tight end

Ertz is the clear No. 1. Harris is listed at No. 2 but Daniels often gets more playing time on offense than Harris.

Offensive line

Left tackle

D.J. Humphries

Josh Miles

Left guard

Justin Pugh

Sean Harlow

Center

Rodney Hudson

Marcus Henry

Right guard

Max Garcia

Josh Jones

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

The main change here is that Garcia is officially listed as the starter, which happened in Week 9. Jones is now the backup at two spots.

Defensive line

Defensive end:

Jordan Phillips

Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle:

Corey Peters

Zach Kerr

Defensive tackle

Zach Allen

Leki Fotu

Rashard Lawrence is expected to return from injured reserve this week. He would be ahead of Kerr at nose tackle.

Allen is more accurately playing the defensive end position that J.J. Watt played before he got hurt. Watt is on injured reserve and could return for the playoffs.

Outside linebacker

Right outside linebacker

Chandler Jones

Dennis Gardeck

Left outside linebacker

Markus Golden

Devon Kennard

Victor Dimukeje

This has been the same all season as long as these players have been healthy and on the roster. Dimukeje is not really part of the defensive rotation but plays on special teams.

Inside linebacker

‘MIKE’

Jordan Hicks

Zaven Collins

‘Mo’

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner and Tanner Vallejo are both on injured reserve. Joe Walker and Tahir Whitehead are on the practice squad.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy

Marco Wilson

Robert Alford

Antonio Hamilton

Alford was listed ahead of Wilson almost all season, even though Wilson plays practically every snap. This week’s depth chart finally puts Wilson ahead of Alford.

Safety

Free safety:

Jalen Thompson

Deionte Thompson

Strong safety:

Budda Baker

Chris Banjo

James Wiggins

This is the same as always but Wiggins is on the roster.

Specialists

Kicker: Matt Prater

Punter: Andy Lee

Long snapper: None listed

Kick returner: Rondale Moore, Eno Benjamin

Punt returner: Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk

Aaron Brewer, the actual long snapper, is on injured reserve, while Beau Brinkley, who will snap on Sunday, is on the practice squad now.

