Cardinals’ Week 13 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 13, but the defense played more than the offense. The offense played only 53 snaps, partly because the defense gave them such good field position, picking off four Andy Dalton passes.

The defense was on the field for 76 snaps.

How were the snaps divided up?

Below, we go over the snap counts for each individual player and each position group and give observations about the playing time.

Defensive line

Allen continues to be the one guy they leave out there a lot and then they rotate the other players regularly.

Outside linebacker

They once again kept Isaiah Simmons out of the outside linebacker snaps and gave Golden more playing time. Dimukeje even got on the field at the end of the game.

Inside linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, 75; Jordan Hicks, 74; Joe Walker, 4; Zaven Collins, 3

The Cardinals went away from Collins again. Collins and Walker both had a pair of goalline snaps and then came in at the end to replace Hicks and Simmons.

Cornerback

Marco Wilson, 68; Byron Murphy, 61; Robert Alford, 56; Antonio Hamilton, 13

Hamilton got to play some to spell Murphy, who had a foot injury and was not 100%.

Safety

Jalen Thompson, 69; Budda Baker, 59; Deionte Thompson, 19; Chris Banjo, 1

DT got some playing time, presumably to spell both Jalen and Budda.

